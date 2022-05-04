Letter: Commentary writer wrong about Biden

I find I must respond to Serwan Zangana's commentary of April 27 ("Admit Biden is unfit for leadership, but don't mock"). I am not sure where he gets his information but Biden is universally praised for uniting the NATO countries against Russia.

The former guy wanted to dismantle NATO and admitted recently that he would have supported Russia over NATO. (Washington Post, April 22, 2022) Global confidence in Biden is 58% higher than in the former guy. (Business Insider, June 21, 2021) Global approval of the U.S. shot up 15 points due to Biden. (Business Insider, April 21, 2022) I don't recall any countries flying a diaper-clad balloon of Biden.

The Saudis don't like Biden because he refuses to give in to their human rights violations. He won't acquit MBS of the murder of Khashoggi. Why did the Saudis give $2 billion to Jared Kushner's company? So they could play the game without any rules. Anyone else wonder what classified info the Saudis also paid for?

When we traveled through four countries during the former guy's presidency, we found Trump was called a buffoon, a grifter and a moron. Multiple people wondered how did America vote for a guy like that. I will take an old guy anytime over someone who tried to tear down my country to soothe his wounded ego.

Sharon Ellmore, Roanoke