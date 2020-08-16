Letter: Common understanding of origin of the word 'lynch'

My understanding of the word lynch comes from the actions of John Lynch's brother Colonel Charles Lynch who helped John in laying out the lots that became Lynchburg.
While the reality is that the name Lynchburg came from John Lynch, the common perception is that Lynchburg comes from Lynch's Law. Here are some quotes from Wikipedia and Avoca Museum in Lynchburg website that support my understanding of it.
John Lynch's father was Charles Lynch, who was born in Galway, Ireland, but immigrated to Virginia in 1720 and prospered. Charles Lynch married Sarah Clarke in 1733 and moved near the present site of Lynchburg. John Lynch was one of six children they had, another of whom was Charles, a judge believed to be the namesake of lynching.
In several incidents in 1780, Charles Lynch and several other militia officers and justices of the peace rounded up suspects who were thought to be a part of a Loyalist uprising in southwestern Virginia. The suspects were given a summary trial at an informal court; sentences handed down included whipping, property seizure, coerced pledges of allegiance, and conscription into the military. Lynch's extralegal actions were legitimized by the Virginia General Assembly in 1782.
"Lynch's Law," referring to organized but unauthorized punishment of criminals, became a common phrase, as it was used by Lynch to describe his actions as early as 1782.[citation needed] The Oxford English Dictionary, however, notes, "The origin of the expression has not been determined."[5][6]
Variations of the term, such as "lynch law," "judge lynch," and "lynching," were standard entries in American and British English dictionaries by the 1850s.
