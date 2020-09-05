Letter: Comparison of COVID-19 deaths

I have been spending my pandemic time at home graphing COVID-19 cases and deaths for many countries and US states. The graphs can be seen at tinyurl.com/COVID19CountriesGraphs and tinyurl.com/COVID19USStatesGraphs. I update them several times per week.
Some interesting numbers that come out of this effort are the deaths per population for countries and the world; the following are deaths per million people: USA: 701, Canada: 243, Mexico: 561, world: 128.
If the USA had the same deaths per million as Canada its current COVID-19 deaths would be about 62,000 instead of about 180,000.
If the USA had the same deaths per million as Mexico its current COVID-19 deaths would be about 144,000 instead of about 180,000.
If the USA has the same deaths per million as the world its current COVID-19 deaths would be about 33,000 instead of about 180,000.
L. DAVID ROPER
BLACKSBURG
PROF. EMERITUS OF PHYSICS, VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
