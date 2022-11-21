Letter: Comparisons don't justify Jan. 6 violence

Translation: “If some Black person, somewhere in America, has committed a crime, then whatever crime I wish to commit should be considered equally acceptable.” (Brought to you by “the party of law and order.”)

This is arguably the worst “whatabout.” You sound like a kid demanding the exact same amount of ice cream as your brother. Except you’re not a kid. You’re an adult. And we’re not talking about ice cream. We’re talking about political violence — something that imperils our common Republic and endangers the innocent everywhere on the political spectrum. The sane will ever condemn it, whether it originates from the right or the left.