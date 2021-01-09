 Skip to main content
Letter: Concern over headline framing
I am writing to express my concern over the lead headline in the Sunday, December 20th edition of the Times ("Va. GOP reps not sold on Biden win"). As communications professionals, you know that the framing of issues has a powerful effect on readers' views, and this headline implies that Republican representatives get to be arbiters of truth. This is akin to the statement "GOP reps not sold on gravity;" whether they are "sold" on it or not, Biden won a free and fair election that reflects not only the will of the States, via the Electoral College, but the will of a strong majority of the American people.

The body of the article accurately conveys that the President "falsely claimed he won reelection and has spread disinformation and made baseless allegations about widespread voter fraud" and that the Trump campaign has utterly failed to prove its case(s) in court, but the headline - the only part that many people will read - falsely suggests that the election is still an open debate to be "sold."

Republican efforts to overturn the will of the American people, based in lies and deliberately stoking dissent, strike at the heart of our democracy and set a dangerous precedent for future administrations. This behavior is undemocratic and should be loudly condemned by anyone who still believes that We the People control the government of the United States. Nearly 80 years ago my grandfathers fought in a war to resist authoritarianism, and it has no place in our country today. I ask that you construct your headlines to more accurately summarize key article takeaways in the future.

Justin M. Owens, Christiansburg

 

