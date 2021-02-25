Letter: Concerns of Virginians should be heard

A recent article, “New stream-crossing permits sought in an attempt to finish Mountain Valley Pipeline,” details MVP’s ongoing machinations with permitting agencies in its pursuit of a ruinous, destructive project.

Mountain Valley Pipeline remains mired in litigation over federal authorizations, is $3 billion over budget, and is barely halfway complete to full restoration after three years, and even less complete if only considering the VA portion of the route.

Despite that reality, developers have decided to move forward with an attempt to extend their destruction 75 miles into North Carolina via their “Southgate” pipeline extension. The NC Department of Environmental Quality last year denied a water-crossing permit for the project, a review its counterpart agency in Virginia declined to even do.

Now, however, the Virginia DEQ is moving forward on MVP's application for an air pollution permit for a massive compressor station in Chatham, Pittsylvania County as part of the Southgate project. The "Lambert Compressor Station" would mean emission of toxins such as formaldehyde and particulate matter in the community, significantly adding to the pollution from two adjacent compressor stations for the Transco line.