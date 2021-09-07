Letter: Confederate memorials must come down

The removal of Virginia’s Confederate memorials continues to be controversial.

Many, including Mr. Jesse Ring ("A Virginian responds to statues editorial," Aug . 29), call for reconciliation and unity, but how do we get there?

Our great American poet Walt Whitman may show the way. At war’s end, in his poem “Reconciliation,” he wrote: “… my enemy is dead, a man divine as myself is dead, / I look where he lies white-faced in the coffin — I draw near, / Bend down and touch lightly with my lips the white face in the coffin.” It is a remarkable gesture. The poet was all for Union victory and the abolition of slavery, but lived what he wrote.

During the war he regularly visited the Washington, D.C., hospitals where he ministered to sick and wounded soldiers, both Union and Confederate.

In his caring response to each individual (“a man divine as myself”), he was living out his dream of American democracy, expressed in Leaves of Grass.