Letter: Confederate monuments and commemorated Southern Culture
Letter: Confederate monuments and commemorated Southern Culture

Although Black Lives Matter protests have resulted in lawful removal of Confederate monuments, opponents point out their historical significance that cannot be erased. They also assert the monuments commemorate their southern culture and those who fought honorably in the Civil War.

Confederate officers commissioned by the United States may have fought bravely with distinction but not with honor since they violated their oath to defend the United States. We regard the Revolutionary War a noble cause fought by honorable men but monuments to George Washington wouldn’t exist had we lost.

Caroline Randall Williams expressed most poignantly that she and all Black Americans are monuments to the Civil War and Southern/Confederate culture. She wrote “I have rape-colored skin. My light-brown-blackness is a living testament to the rules, the practices, the causes of the Old South. I am the descendant of black women who were domestic servants and white men who raped their help.” Her ancestors include Confederate General Pettus who became grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan during Jim Crow days.

The National Lynching Museum commemorating the documented lynching of 4,400+ Black men is also a legacy of this Southern Culture as is the unpunished brutal murder of 14 year old Emmett Till for flirting with a white woman. We do not need statues commemorating treasonous rebel officers who defended the culture that oppressed 39% of the Confederate population any more than Germany needs statues of Nazi generals to remember World War II.

Memorials to the Black Americans who suffered as a result of this Southern Culture are fitting, as are Holocaust memorials to the Jews and others who died in concentration camps, to remember their respective brutal histories. Excessive police force and other forms of social, educational and economic racism will not be eradicated until we all understand and accept responsibility for the devastating effect of white domination on the status of Black Americans. Barack Obama’s election made Michele proud of our country. Let’s celebrate our independence by correcting the practices of the past to make all people of color proud of America.

EDWARD YADLOWSKY

RADFORD

