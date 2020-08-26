Letter: Confederate monuments and statues

To all you Confederates out there who are pining over the loss of your Confederate monuments and statues and think your history is being destroyed, take heart! Your history is alive and well in history books, films, digital media and even magnetic tape. Books are available on line and even at your local library. I know that for many of you reading is quite arduous but the History Channel offers from time to time some historical content on the Civil War.
As to the monuments and statues themselves I would suggest that we have them shipped to any one of numerous Civil War battlefields. It would give people something to look at besides grass. Another option would be to lay them out flat, particularly at Antietam where they say you couldn't walk across the battlefield without stepping on a body. Same goes for cold Harbor. This might give people some idea of the horror involved in war.
Another option would be to box them all up and ship them to Mar-a-Lago where Trump could display them on his golf course!
GENE STUCKEY
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!