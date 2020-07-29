Letter: Confederate soldiers were rebellious

I understand that Mr. Woody Sadler (July 8 opinion, "Soldiers - saints or sinners") is an alumni of VMI, a US Marine and a Vietnam vet, so I am making the assumption that he has had an excellent education both military, school of hard knocks and otherwise. And I respect his service to our country, the USA.
But I do not respect his argument regarding statues to Confederate soldiers and his equation of them as “…Americans doing duty for their country…” and “They fought to protect their country.” It is correct that they were Americans but they were fighting against their country, in rebellion in fact, and the American president and government at the time did not recognize them as a country or government but as rebellious American citizens in open rebellion against theirs and our country. In other words they were traitors to America, and their fight was to preserve chattel slavery and perpetuate white supremacy. That’s not heritage worth honoring. I do agree that we should learn from history. And one of the things we are learning is it is long past time to take down statues on public property that honor Confederate rebels who fought to break up the United States.
JOHN L. BUSH
BLACKSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!