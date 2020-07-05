We have all done a lot of soul-searching lately. I became aware that I try to do the right thing in relationships with all people, but I hold back from being an activist. I'm more of a passivist. I live in a small Southern town, so I realized that I hold back from publicly voicing my opinion over fear that I will be threatened. I realized that my father didn’t fight in World War II for me to be afraid to voice what I believe is right.
Confederate statues must come down. It really is that simple.
My ancestors fought in Virginia for the Confederacy. I have proof that some of my Virginia ancestors had slaves. I had to do a lot of research to uncover that proof. Blacks don’t have to do a lot of research to know that their ancestors were listed as property.
Removing a statue does not remove the personal sacrifices white ancestors endured while fighting in the Civil War and it doesn’t erase history. It simply removes a symbol of a time in our history that we allowed people to actually own people.
My Jewish mother-in-law, now nearly 93, spent four years in a concentration camp during the Holocaust and watched her sister die. Should she ever have to see a monument to Hitler? Should I ever shut my mouth out of fear of repercussions?
I do not propose that we forget or erase history. The current Floyd County monument has these words on it: “…there is no holier spot of ground than where defeated valor lies.” I propose the words should be: “there is no holier spot of ground than where repentance lies.”
I suggest that a plaque be erected in its place with the following words:
This is the former site of a monument to the Confederates who fought in the Civil War, removed in 2020. “There is no holier ground than where repentance lies.”
Please join me in spreading this word to anyone and everyone and standing at a Confederate statue with signs with the above words: “there is no holier spot of ground than where repentance lies.”
JOYCE HILL
FLOYD
