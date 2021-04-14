Letter: Congratulations, Mrs. Bayer!

I am writing in response to the article titled “Hidden Valley’s Bayer named middle school teacher of the year,” published in your newspaper on March 24. As a former student of hers, I would like to congratulate her on this incredible honor. Mrs. Bayer’s dedication and teaching style makes a profound impact on the lives of her students, and I believe that she provides exactly the type of classroom environment that students will need as they make the transition back to in-person instruction.

While we have lost so much over the past year, the often-underappreciated role of teachers such as Mrs. Bayer will become more crucial than ever. The reality is that schools provide far more than an education. They provide children with a social network that allows them to find solidarity with one another, develop their identities, and feel connected to their coursework. When students are removed from this environment, they become disconnected from many of the most important things in their life. Their friends, the teachers that they admire, and their daily structures are all suddenly stripped from them. Their place in society, along with their sense of purpose, is replaced by a screen. As a result, they lose motivation and their mental health declines. After all, why should a 9th grader who has been sealed inside of her house for nearly a year care about algebra in the slightest? This is where our outstanding educators come into play, picking up the pieces and providing children with the support that they need.