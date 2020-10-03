 Skip to main content
Letter: Congratulations, Nancy Agee
Letter: Congratulations, Nancy Agee

It was a pleasure, an honor, and a source of much pride to see “ The World’s Most Influential Business Leaders “ in the September 14 edition of the Wall Street Journal. I say that because included among chief executives of companies such as 3M, Cisco, and Microsoft was our very own Nancy Agee from Carilion Clinic.

We in Southwest Virginia are well aware of Nancy’s abilities and accomplishments. But this acknowledgement of her leadership among international luminaries is an attestation of her profile on the world stage.

Congratulations, Nancy. You make us proud.

C.A. NOTTINGHAM, MD

ROANOKE

