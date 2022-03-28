Letter: Congress must take action on energy issues

When President Joe Biden took over, he immediately canceled all of President Donald Trump's energy initiatives that had made the United States of America almost energy independent.

This was good to slow climate change, but was like cutting off a water faucet too soon. We do not yet have the technology or hardware in place to do this. So up went the price of oil and the oil price affects the price of everything.

Then came Putin and his war. He will not go away. Let us pray he does not nuke us. Oil prices up even more. It will only get worse. Probably for political reasons President Biden cannot/will not reverse his executive orders on energy. So it is up to Congress to take charge and take action to correct this energy crisis and inflation.

Action is needed to reinstate the building of pipelines, grant/issue new oil leases, reduce the time to get drilling permits, resume drilling/pumping on federal lands, etc. This will re-create lost jobs, and soon reduce the cost of shipping, food, oil, gas, heating, etc.

Certainly, we should continue and increase our initiatives to slow climate change even though China, Russia, India, etc. continue to pollute. If action is not taken people will not be able to afford food, heat, air conditioning, transportation to doctors' offices, etc. We need action now, and at this point only Congress can get this done.

Ronald Weade, Hampton