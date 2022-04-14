Letter: Congress should support access to healthy meals

Without swift action from Congress, children in Virginia are at risk of losing access to meals this summer and next school year.

During the pandemic, Congress gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture the authority to issue nationwide child nutrition waivers to schools and community organizations, allowing them to become more flexible and innovative in their approach to feeding children.

However, last month Congress failed to extend the waivers as part of the omnibus appropriations package. If Congress doesn’t extend the waivers, which expire on June 30, children in Virginia are at risk of losing access to meals this summer and next school year.

Children in rural communities and those with working parents without reliable transportation will be at particular risk when meal providers will no longer be allowed to meet them where they are this summer.

The waivers also ensure operators still receive funding even if they could not source items that meet the usual meal standards as groups navigate shipping and supply chain issues.

This is a troubling scenario for the one in eight kids facing hunger in Virginia. Congress and the White House must work together to extend the waivers today.

Sarah Steely, No Kid Hungry Virginia, Richmond