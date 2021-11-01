Letter: Congress should support Build Back Better package

Any statistics as to how many women die during pregnancy and birth? Any statistics about how many people exposed to Covid are hospitalized or die due to people in the community that refuse to get vaccinated? I can think of one, real quick, Colin Powell. His body was fully vaccinated, yet unable to produce antibodies due to poor health.

I would like to see statistics about how many people walking the lines with their “My body my choice” signs support the overturning of Roe v Wade? I guess regulating someone else’s body is different and government mandates are good if they support your view of abortion, but bad if they effect your freedom to choose.

If you choose to keep your body “safe” and put the rest of us at risk, fine, just do the rest of us a favor and stay home, or go live away from those of us that would like to get this pandemic behind us and live a more normal life. Oh, and maybe stop judging women who would like the same right to decide what is best for their body.

Debbie Bodemer, Blacksburg

