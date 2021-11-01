Letter: Congress should support Build Back Better package

Congress should support Build Back Better
On Sept. 28, I participated in a phone bank with Virginia Organizing, a grassroots organization that brings people together to make change in our communities. During the phone bank, we connected voters to their members of Congress to share their support for the biggest Build Back Better package possible.
As an intern with Virginia Organizing, I know how important this is. The package includes funding that can help aid many communities by easing the burdens of families who experience issues of health care, child care, housing assistance, and more.
Congress is in the process of writing a budget package that they intend to pass using reconciliation procedures. It will be a historic bill that provides the opportunity to begin to transform our economy into one that centers the needs of all families, particularly families of color.
Members of Congress need to hear our voices and our stories! They have to understand that we need their support in improving the lives of communities that can positively impact families. If President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is passed, that money will go towards providing permanent protections for immigrants, giving families money for child care and health care, aiding in housing, and so much more!
I hope that our senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Representative Morgan Griffith will do everything they can to make sure this $3.5 trillion package becomes a reality. Our communities need this support!
Jada McLaughlin, Ferrum
Abortion decision best made by each person
In Carrie Sheffield’s recent column (“McAuliffe joins Democrats’ extremists on abortion,” Sept. 30), she joins anti-abortion extremists who bully people out of making the parenting decisions that are best for them, their families, and their futures.
Her take on reproductive freedom perpetuates myths and lies about people who have abortions, the providers who care for them, and lawmakers who seek to protect this basic human right. Her inflammatory misrepresentation is based on false claims about how abortion actually works. It insults and belittles the lives and experiences of people and families who have faced these decisions. It is especially egregious that she claims to be promoting these lies from the standpoint of feminism. This is hardly the case. The people spreading this misinformation have one thing in mind – to push abortion care completely out of reach.
With the balance of the Supreme Court now turned against the right to bodily autonomy, we face the threat of abortion care being dismantled even more aggressively and systematically. Anti-abortion misinformation like this must not go unchecked.
The reality is that support for access to safe, legal abortion is at a record high — 77% of Americans support abortion rights. 79% of Virginians believe access to abortion should be legal. To oppose abortion access is to oppose the mandate of the people.
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor, is out of touch with Virginians who overwhelmingly want to vote for champions for their health at every level of government and protect reproductive health care.
When someone decides to have an abortion, it should be safe, affordable, and free from punishment or judgment, just like any other medical procedure. Instead of attempting to control and shame other people, we must acknowledge the complexities of medical decisions and listen to and respect families’ decisions.
Decisions about whether, when, or how to become a parent are personal, and best made by each person with their family. People who support access to abortion are fighting to ensure that everyone who has an abortion is met with support and compassion – not silence or shame.
Rafael Velez, Roanoke
My body my choice
Anyone else notice the signs held by people who want to claim that since it is their body they should have the choice whether or not to get vaccinated are the same signs held by people who feel they should have a choice whether or not to be forced to maintain a pregnancy and have a baby?
I can hear voices stating that is different, abortion is murder, getting a shot could cause MY body harm.
Any statistics as to how many women die during pregnancy and birth? Any statistics about how many people exposed to Covid are hospitalized or die due to people in the community that refuse to get vaccinated? I can think of one, real quick, Colin Powell. His body was fully vaccinated, yet unable to produce antibodies due to poor health.
I would like to see statistics about how many people walking the lines with their “My body my choice” signs support the overturning of Roe v Wade? I guess regulating someone else’s body is different and government mandates are good if they support your view of abortion, but bad if they effect your freedom to choose.
If you choose to keep your body “safe” and put the rest of us at risk, fine, just do the rest of us a favor and stay home, or go live away from those of us that would like to get this pandemic behind us and live a more normal life. Oh, and maybe stop judging women who would like the same right to decide what is best for their body.
Debbie Bodemer, Blacksburg
How is GOP the party of law and order?
Republicans like to think of themselves as the party of law and order.
Their actions are not consistent with their words when the head of their party incited a mob to riot and storm the Capitol, emboldening some of the rioters to brutally assault police officers protecting the Capitol.
All the while the president did not take any action to stop the assault. After the assault on the Capitol, the leader of the Republican Party and his followers continue to downplay the seriousness of the attack and call for the attackers not to be prosecuted.
Some Republican candidates for political office are soliciting the support of the former president and accepting his endorsement instead of speaking out about his role in the assault on the Capitol.
As for police officers and law enforcement officers who support the former president and his followers, they are showing disrespect for the Capitol police officers who put their lives on the line to protect the Capitol and the legislators present.
After viewing the attacks the Capitol police officers endured, how can other law enforcement officers champion someone who shows so little respect for their fellow officers?
The Republican Party has forfeited any claim to the title of the party of law and order. Law enforcement officers who endorse Republican candidates need to question why they are supporting candidates whose party shows little to no respect for law enforcement officers.
John VanLuik, Roanoke