 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Conservative champion, John Long!
0 comments

Letter: Conservative champion, John Long!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Conservative white folks can rest assured that John Long will always have their backs. On Thanksgiving Day, The Roanoke Times carries a front-page story and a headline defining a new consciousness when approaching the holiday: being more inclusive and knowledgeable when it comes to Indigenous Peoples and the true history of the Pilgrims landing on our shores. But, rejoice! For there in the opinion pages is John Long, touting (with a passing reference to Native folks) those great, white Christians that bumped into America and started us down the road and a way of life we can all be proud of!

Thank you, Mr. Long, for assuring me and millions of others that White Makes Right! And that, if it weren't for us, and those (only) like us, where would America be today? Let's get back to making paper Pilgrim hats and celebrating the real America!

Rob Neukirch, Floyd

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Time to end

Trump conceded defeat with his Nov.15th tweet referring to Joe Biden: “HE WON because the Election was Rigged”—why do liars think everyone is …

Letters

Letter: "Get over it!"

Lindsey Graham recently said, “...Republicans will never get in office again...” This has been said before. Republicans don’t seem to understa…

Letters

Letter: Trump blames voter fraud

Joe Biden won the presidency, but Trump refuses to acknowledge the fact. He behaved exactly the same way in 2016 when Cruz beat him in the Wis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert