Letter: Conservative champion, John Long!

Conservative white folks can rest assured that John Long will always have their backs. On Thanksgiving Day, The Roanoke Times carries a front-page story and a headline defining a new consciousness when approaching the holiday: being more inclusive and knowledgeable when it comes to Indigenous Peoples and the true history of the Pilgrims landing on our shores. But, rejoice! For there in the opinion pages is John Long, touting (with a passing reference to Native folks) those great, white Christians that bumped into America and started us down the road and a way of life we can all be proud of!