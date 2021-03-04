Letter: Conservatives are also better off without Trump in the White House

Though there are fewer magazines in print than ever, one will notice in the current affairs section, most offerings of social commentary either fall in the left ("The Nation") or the right ("National Review"), very few fall anywhere in between. But one objective statement I can make is that I lived a surreal childhood. In the 1970s, over a five-year period, I lived in Poland which was communist and in Turkey, my late father's country, which was going through an exceptionally politically charged period. Of course, at the time, we had our own trials here in America with Vietnam and Watergate.

On Jan. 6, I was reminded of what life was like in those days. The Capitol Hill riots made us look like Yugoslavia in the 1990s, a country that exists no more. Like the late Slobodan Milosevic of Belgrade, Trump deliberately divided America for his own selfish, ambitious desires for what we can now begin to fully see as a totalitarian governance protecting nationalist, populist interests exclusively. Once you recognize that we can all find common ground on even the most polarizing issues from global warming to gun control. While we may not agree on impeachment, we have to recognize that we as citizens have to work together or else even allied countries like Belgium will further believe we are losing credibility on the world stage and look elsewhere. And, yes, I can assure each of you regardless if you live you in Blacksburg, Martinsville or Buchanan, our global decline will be indeed impact our lives here.