Letter: Conservatives seeing red - gladly

Conservatives read your Feb. 19 Roanoke Times article “Warner Concerned About Russian Cyber-Attack” with smiles on their faces. It is just amazing to us how hard Sen. Mark Warner is trying to move from his liberal roots, to play conservative! His recent media campaign pictures him as a fiscal conservative, law and order advocate and true patriot against Russian aggression, which he is not!

You see, most of us remember Sen. Warner’s last foray into Russia, Russia and Russia! He was caught calling Christopher Steele to discuss the salacious dossier, “made up” to use against President Trump, during the three-year Democrat “Russia hoax.”

And Dems harassed our president with this "hoax" while in office, even though they had no evidence of it.

Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham found the guilty one, although Hillary Rodham Clinton now wants to run again. Go figure that?

It is no coincidence that during the senator’s attempted transformation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has taken office in Virginia, the Old Dominion has a rosey hue, and the midterms are fast approaching. Perhaps other political challenges will make us a solid red state again?

Phillip W. Unger, Daleville