Letter: Consider ethics of using animals in human medicine

I read your editorial of Jan. 17, “A pig’s heart, a man’s life and a breakthrough,” with concern.

My interpretation: we humans are now going to breed, genetically manipulate, slaughter and transplant pig organs into humans.

And since the pig in the title was raised by a biotechnology company in the Blacksburg area, we in The Roanoke Times area can hope for regional fame and fortune.

Has anyone considered the ethics of doing the above to pigs (mammals like us with some intelligence and emotions)?

Check out the website for Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. We need to look for alternatives to using animals for human medicine.

Anne-Marie Cepeda MD, Salem