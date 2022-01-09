Letter: Consider the source on air quality board criticism

Readers of David Hudgins' op-ed advocating for stripping Virginia's citizens board of their permitting authority on projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline should be advised that Mr. Hudgins has a long career advocating for fossil fuel projects for utilities.

Less than a decade ago, he was the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative's point man for a coal plant in Surry County. Fortunately, that coal plant was never constructed. Had it been built, electric coop customers would be paying even higher electric bills than they are today.