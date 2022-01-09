 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Consider the source on air quality board criticism

Readers of David Hudgins' op-ed advocating for stripping Virginia's citizens board of their permitting authority on projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline should be advised that Mr. Hudgins has a long career advocating for fossil fuel projects for utilities.

Less than a decade ago, he was the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative's point man for a coal plant in Surry County. Fortunately, that coal plant was never constructed. Had it been built, electric coop customers would be paying even higher electric bills than they are today.

Glen Besa, North Chesterfield 

