Letter: Consider using different rail line for second Amtrak train

When I lived in Blacksburg 10 years ago, there was a rail spur ending at the VPI power plant on campus, which would be an ideal terminus for the second Amtrak train contemplated in your news article, “State seeks input on New River rail sites" (Dec.27).

I wish the state would call for public comments on the real elephant-in-the living-room, the need to operate passenger and stack-freight service on the Norfolk Southern Shenandoah Valley rail line that parallels Interstate 81 from Roanoke to New York.

This is the shortest route to New York, serving communities in the Valley that have no rail service but suffer from almost daily accidents on I-81.

I’m afraid that a second train plying the same route through Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Washington, D.C., will cannibalize passengers from the initial one that began in 2017 and possibly result in both trains operating at a loss.

Randolph Gregg, Roanoke

