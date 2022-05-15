Letter: Consider what is lost when taxes are cut

Now that the Virginia governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates are in the control of Republicans, we have been hearing a lot about cutting taxes to put money back in your pockets. But rarely if ever do we hear about what services a suggested tax cut currently funds. And if nobody tells you what services these taxes fund, then it is easy to whip up partisan fervor to end that tax.

But let’s put our thinking caps on for a minute. A quick internet search finds that Virginia taxes are used for, in order of percentages: education, health and human resources, transportation, administration, public safety and homeland security, and lastly, all other areas of government. (https://dpb.virginia.gov/budget/faq.cfm#wherego) About a third of tax revenue goes back to localities, most of which is used for public schools.

It is irresponsible for an elected official to try to sell a tax cut without telling you what services it is providing to you. Then, and only then, can you, the voter and taxpayer, make an educated decision about supporting or not supporting that tax cut.

A working democracy depends on an educated electorate, not an electorate that is misled by half-truths.

Carol Schwobel, Blacksburg