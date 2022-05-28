Letter: Constitutional originalism a flawed proposition

After reading William Fizer’s missive on constitutional rights ("In consideration of constitutional ‘rights,’ " May 24), I felt the need to respond.

The idea that the original meaning and intent of everything in the U.S. Constitution should dictate how it applies today is simply ludicrous! How we got here is easy enough to understand, I guess, but it doesn’t diminish the absurdity of applying late Agricultural Age thinking to Information Age issues.

Yes, there is a subset of the population who want to pretend that it’s still just like 1789, except for the horses, not bleeding the sick to cure them and houses with air conditioning — but of course, it’s not. Never mind that few us do jobs that existed in 1789, and none that resemble their earlier version. Farming? Yeah, let’s get the oxen and get to plowing. And let's not forget, fully 49 of the 64 Founders owned slaves — surely not paragons of virtue or candidates for sainthood.

But there’s another elephant in the room — one that demands attention: the issue of religion as the prime prescriptive.

Yes, religion got a hand wave in the First Amendment, but it was less about avoiding government interference in religion than it was about mixing the two institutions. But ever since Jerry Falwell and the Moral Majority, religious conservatives have looked for a wedge issue that will allow them to restructure society and the government in their image.

At the moment, it’s abortion, though don’t doubt for a minute that the intent is anything other than a steady march to the rear, with not-white not-men as second class citizens. The proof: after decades of trying, we still have failed to make men and women equal before the law. For all practical purposes, the Constitution is fixed in place; it can’t be amended, not anytime soon at least.

So, what’s next? Let’s reverse Griswold, the legal contraception ruling, or restore LGBTQ rights to the gutter where these hypocrites believe they belong. And don’t get me started on gun rights. This can get a whole lot uglier than it already is.

David Horn, Moneta