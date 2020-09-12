Letter: Coronavirus and Trump

It is Tuesday night, April 21st, and I have just finished watching a PBS special on the subject of this letter. My comments may very well alienate many of my relatives and close friends but that is lamentable. I am fairly confident that many of them, as with all so called conservatives, never watch anything as factual and educational as public television since basically they all watch Fox for all of their so called news.
This program and subject was largely based on the history of coronavirus as it first entered and was identified in Washington state. It illustrated how the medical professionals in this state dealt with this pandemic and how the federal government and Donald Trump failed to respond in real time to this tragedy.
I am never totally surprised at Trump's response to any issue, except that he always couches it in reference to his personal prejudices and performance. He could not refer to any Democrat Governor without a snide remark and or name calling which he always has to such as calling the Washington Governor a "snake."
Trump is an embarrassment and a disgrace for our country. He qualifies as a "f.....ing moron" as described by one of his many ex cabinet members. Another of those since departed staff said that dealing with him was like trying to reason with a five year old.
I do not understand why the religious right is so in love with this man. He certainly has exhibited no Christian lifestyle or morals in his past relations with women or his fellow humans. Our fellow Virginians Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell Jr. have demonstrated how hypocritical they are in support of Trump.
PHILIP HUGHES
FAIRLAWN
