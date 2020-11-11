Letter: Coronavirus

The Democrats tried to blame President Trump for everything that has gone bad in the country, even though President Trump has made good on every single promise that he told the American people.

President Trump has been on top of the coronavirus from the very start, even though the Democrats were calling him names when he was shutting the borders down at the start of the virus, it took the Democrats three months to agree that the borders needed to be shutdown.

The Democrats with their double standards about the virus while condemning the president for having rallies, while turning a blind eye while thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters, protested in every city in the United States, while most not wearing masks or concerns about spreading the virus to others. The president gave control to each governor of his or her state concerning the opening of businesses and the amount of people that could gather, wearing masks, going to beaches and other things. So I don't think the blame goes to our President Donald Trump.

Margaret Love, Blacksburg