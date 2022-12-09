Letter: Could 'frozen conflict' be applied to Russia and Ukraine?

The war between NATO, using Ukraine as its puppet, and Russia should end. Perhaps a "frozen conflict" should be declared. A frozen conflict is when an armed conflict has been ended but since that cessation of military hostilities failed to produce satisfactory results to either party, military hostilities can be resumed at any time.

Consider the North Korea-South Korea situation — both nations claim that entire peninsula. De facto-wise, North Korea controls the northern part of that peninsula and South Korea controls the southern part of that peninsula. However, de jure-wise, each nation stakes their national claim to the entire peninsula.

The same holds true for mainland China and Taiwan. While one nation occupies the mainland and the other occupies the island of Formosa along with two smaller islands, each nation in a de jure manner claims to be sole Chinese government.

The four regions annexed by Russia can have the frozen conflict concept applied. There would be an immediate cessation of combat as both nations would claim to have sovereign authority over these regions. This measure would be temporary as hopefully a permanent peace treaty would be signed between Russia and Ukraine.

Several post-Soviet states had the concept of frozen conflict applied for over three decades; why not two other post-Soviet states, Russia and Ukraine?

Harsha Sankar, Covington