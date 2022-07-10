Letter: Could Madison have countenanced today's firearms?

Could Madison have countenanced today’s firearms?

Not so long ago I read an article in the Washington Post about guns. The author referenced the Constitution’s Second Amendment that cites citizens have the right to bear “arms.” “Arms” meaning muskets and flintlock pistols that could fire one to two rounds per minute but had to be reloaded after each shot, and this by trained militia.

The author went on to write that a modern day assault rifle can fire 40 to 50 rounds per minute.

I interpret this to mean that today’s armed citizen with an assault weapon can inflict more carnage on young children and teachers (the recent Uvalde massacre) and be more devastating to families than any armed citizen living in the 1700s could imagine or instigate.

Is the Second Amendment as written relevant in today’s culture? Of course not. Did James Madison who wrote the amendment know anything about weapons that were capable of firing 40 to 50 rounds per minute? No. Would Madison and other legislators have granted citizens the right to bear those kinds of “arms?” I sincerely doubt it.

Wake up those Republican congressman and others who support the Second Amendment. Welcome to the modern explosive world of much needed tougher gun control laws, lest the next massacre like Uvalde happens, God forbid, in your respective neighborhoods.

Julie Earthman,

Blacksburg