Letter: Council candidate would offer fresh perspective

Nick is a successful and driven attorney in Roanoke. Along with his work ethic, I have found Nick to be a genuinely kind person who is in this race for Roanoke’s best interest and not the other way around. Rather than seeking political office as a stepping stone to something larger, Nick wants to do the best he can for the place he has called home for more than 30 years. Every time I have spoken with him, he has impressed me with his ideas to bring businesses to Roanoke — a step, he emphasizes, that first begins with the absolutely critical reduction of crime that has taken over our streets and communities.