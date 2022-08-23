Letter: Council candidate would offer fresh perspective

I want to encourage all of Roanoke to vote Nick Hagen to Roanoke City Council on Nov. 8.
Nick is a successful and driven attorney in Roanoke. Along with his work ethic, I have found Nick to be a genuinely kind person who is in this race for Roanoke’s best interest and not the other way around. Rather than seeking political office as a stepping stone to something larger, Nick wants to do the best he can for the place he has called home for more than 30 years. Every time I have spoken with him, he has impressed me with his ideas to bring businesses to Roanoke — a step, he emphasizes, that first begins with the absolutely critical reduction of crime that has taken over our streets and communities.
After years of like-minded leadership on our city council, I am tired of the same disappointing results. I think Nick offers the fresh perspective and new voice that Roanoke needs. He can count on my vote this November.
People are also reading…
Shannon Lynn, Roanoke