LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Council needs to answer to residents

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell’s comments regarding the firefighters being not very honest is deplorable.

Firefighers have “boots on the ground” and put themselves in harm’s way on each call they answer. They know better than anyone the staffing issues and the quality of pay.

I too have left messages for Cowell, and they have not been returned. The city manager answers to city council and the council SHOULD answer to the residents rather than rubber stamping the administration’s recommendations. That of course assumes we have a council that can and will think for themselves and “work” at getting to the to facts. Alas, we do not.

Hopefully the November election for council seats will change that. Throw the bums out!

Suzanne Osborne, Roanoke

