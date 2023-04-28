I applaud the excellent full-page public service announcement in The Roanoke Times on April 23 presenting good options for reducing traffic lanes on Williamson Road. Already traffic on this road is congested, so imagine the long lines if one of the lanes is removed.

Some months ago, the city reduced the vehicular traffic on parts of Elm Avenue Southwest from three lanes to two, so now one has to wait longer to cross Elm, and there are longer lines of traffic backed up at traffic lights.

The change was made to accommodate bicycle traffic, and very few bicyclists use the bike lanes on this busy street. In fact, I drive across Elm Avenue almost daily, and I’ve seen fewer than five cyclists on Elm Avenue between Franklin Road and Sixth Street Southwest in the many months since the bike lanes were added. I bike about three times per week, but when possible I avoid busy and dangerous thoroughfares.

I urge the Roanoke City Council to retain four lanes for vehicular traffic on Williamson Road, while incorporating the bike and pedestrian pathway.

Douglas Turner, Roanoke