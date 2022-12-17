Letter: Council, please say no to Brandon development

Please say no to Brandon development

Since 2003, my family has lived on Mt. Vernon Road between Sherwood and Brandon. In the past 19 years, traffic at the intersection of Sherwood, Main and Brandon (which we call “Malfunction Junction”) and along Brandon between Brambleton and Colonial has become more and more congested, especially during morning, afternoon and evening school and work commutes.

Delays at Malfunction Junction are already extremely frustrating and time-consuming. Often, it takes two green light cycles to proceed from Sherwood onto Brandon. The reverse is even worse. In the evenings, the line of cars waiting along Brandon typically stretches all the way from the Tropical Smoothie Café to the stoplight. A similar backlog occurs along Main while waiting to turn left onto Brandon. Also, people who live on Brandon between Main and the Kroger gas station have a great deal of difficulty getting out of their driveways and access roads. Traffic from the proposed development (Dec. 13, “New proposal for Brandon land moves on”) would turn this situation and along Brandon to Brambleton into a living nightmare.

At the Dec. 6 community meeting, the presenter stated that this development would generate approximately 209 trips daily in and out of the one entrance/exit for the proposed 29 townhomes. Also, drivers would be allowed to turn left on Brandon near Brambleton when heading toward Salem in order to enter the development. What a backlog this will cause!

Safety is another objection to this proposal. People exiting the development will be restricted to a right turn only to proceed onto Brandon. An already congested situation will become much worse. And if drivers want to travel in the opposite direction toward Patrick Henry High School and/or Salem, two scenarios would exist: 1) excess traffic through Malfunction Junction and a probable turnaround near Wasena Elementary School on narrow neighboring streets; or 2) a turnaround along Brandon between the development and Towers Shopping Center. Either option requires drivers’ time and patience. Either option would add up to 104 trips out of the development onto already congested roads.

My plea is for city council to listen to area residents, reject Mr. Fralin’s rezoning application for a third time, and “abandon 0 Brandon” permanently.

Jackie H. Stanley, Roanoke

Alzheimer’s need not destroy hope

While an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s dementia, did you know that another estimated 200,000 Americans under 65 (many in their 40s and 50s) can develop what is known as Younger/Early-Onset Alzheimer’s? Early Onset Alzheimer’s (EOA) tends to be more difficult to diagnose as health care providers generally don’t look for this disease in younger patients. I didn’t realize this was even a possibility until my husband’s diagnosis was confirmed.

The initial shock was overwhelming and at first it was easy to lose hope. But after the realization of what was happening to us settled in, we decided to put our effort into fighting this devastating disease. This is a progressive disease and while nothing will replace what my husband has already lost, there is always hope that new drugs will be developed to slow or even stop further progression. After researching our options, we applied and were accepted into a clinical trial six months ago for patients who are still in the early stages of EOA. While we don’t know if this trial will slow the progression, we do know that we are fighting to try to help both ourselves and future Alzheimer’s patients.

Recently, another drug trial released data showing positive reports for a possible treatment. We are encouraged by this news as more treatments provide more hope. And with these new treatments, the earlier a diagnosis can be made, the earlier the progression of this disease can be altered and perhaps someday stopped.

Roblyn Brand, Roanoke

Methinks methane comes from us, too

Regarding the Dec. 4 article on front page, above the fold, to the right: “Tackling methane emissions in SW Va.”

Last count there are about 8 billion people and who knows how many other living creatures existing on Earth that generate methane on Earth. So, the real question: is it the methane from natural gas lines or living creatures that is causing the increase?

There are some who place the blame on agriculture for the additional methane, forgetting humans also produce methane. Ever hear of lighting your butt on fire during a certain bodily function?

Then there all those sewer vents on buildings that allow methane in the sewer systems to escape. Then the older sewer treatment plants that do not capture methane for heating.

Albert Shumate, Dublin