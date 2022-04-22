Letter: Council should have looked forward, not back

Concerning the appointment of Anita Price back on Roanoke's city council to fill the vacancy of Robert Jeffrey, it is an affirmation of this council and mayor’s lack of true vision and their profound good ol' boy’s clan.

Let me make this perfectly clear in separating politics from personalities. I am very fond of Anita. In chatting with her decades ago I learned we were both in different high schools in Arlington, where I grew up having moved from Roanoke in ’47. I felt we had a kindred spirit between us.

In talking to people in and around the city the consensus of opinions is always no genuine vision for the future of Roanoke and seeking a “yes person” for council and committee appointees.

My personal opinion would be Luke Priddy being the best possible selection. We spend untold sums of money for a representative to Richmond to get things needed and approved for Roanoke, due the archaic Dillion Rule. (I stand to be corrected on this statement.)

Priddy’s long-term experience as Sen. John Edwards' chief of staff could have proven to be an invaluable asset to council. His serving on council for nine months would be a training period for council to get to know him since he is running for a seat on council in the November elections.

He stood far above any other finalist. Anita should have considered and evaluated the opportunity she took away from a well-informed, experienced person in government which would have brought a more vibrant and younger person to serve in this short-term vacancy.

Keep an eye on a new, vibrant, experienced person in the race who seems to be a bright and shining star on the horizon. I had not gotten his permission to use his name for this letter, but you’ll hear and see a lot of him as the campaign heats up for the November council elections.

E. Duane Howard, Roanoke