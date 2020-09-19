Letter: Country almost lost

This whole election should be compared to what happened in Germany when the Nazis took over.
The Democratic Party, Biden, Harris, governors, mayors and Democrats in Congress are creating all this unrest. Those stupid moron Democratic voters in this country are behind all this, look familiar to the Nazis.
The systematic lies and half-truths that the liberal and communist press are pushing now looks familiar to what was perpetrated by Germany, silencing of any conservatives and the first amendment.
The effort to take firearms from the American citizens, same thing happened to the Jews and citizens of Germany before the Nazi’s takeover. The Second Amendment was created to protect ourselves but especially from tyranny.
There is a civil war coming to this country if people do not wake up the brain washing that has gone on for years in our school system, especially in colleges. China, Iran, Russia and the Democratic party are financing this unrest.
If you are religious or believe in God, how do you justify voting for a Democrat? They have in their agenda that it will be fine to abort babies up to birth and even after. You know where you will be going after you die.
They state that they will do away with fracking and take away our firearms to get far left votes. Then they change their minds on both issues so exactly what do you think they will really do? There are many other issues they have flip flopped on to try to garner votes.
A teacher in Chicago called on social media to kill all law enforcement officers and he still has his job. If someone had called to kill all Democrats then you know they would lose their job and go to jail.
A vote for a Democrat is a vote for corruption and liars. Stupid is as stupid does. Our grandchildren will pay for this in the future.
JAMES WILHELM
EAGLE ROCK
