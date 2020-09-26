 Skip to main content
Letter: Country needs to come together
I read the paper every day, even the opinion page, and I'm getting plenty upset at the publicity on Black Lives Matter, it is going too far and they are not the only lives that matter, ALL lives MATTER, when I was growing up we had blacks in our school and we all got along, no one that I ever knew had any bad things to say about them.

Now in today's society we are more or less letting the blacks do what ever they want, it seems that most of the protests end up with them burning down buildings and businesses with no remorse for what they do. They are only hurting themselves because when and if those businesses start back up they will raise the prices to make up for the fire damages. I wish people would just stop and think of what all this protesting is doing to this country and try to resolve thing in a more peaceful manner instead of destroying properties.

Today the police have a very tough job because their hands are tied by laws that forbid them to do their jobs the way they should, I do not believe in the unnecessary use of force on anyone if you are asked to stop doing whatever the officer has caught you doing then DO IT don't go up in his face and dare him with you mouthing off to him that he is picking on you because of your color. Please stop and use your heads and think first before doing something you may regret later. This country needs to come together and not be pulled apart.

LINDA PERRINE

HILLSVILLE

News Alert