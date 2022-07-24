Letter: County needs to do better on recycling

I would like to know why Roanoke and Salem can offer recycling pickup, but Roanoke County cannot.

It is getting more and more frustrating to try to do the recycling. I try to lump errands together that are in similar areas to save both time and gas. I am sure many others do the same.

My plan was to go do the recycling at Hollins College, and then hit the Kroger on Williamson on my way home. I get to Hollins, and only the glass bin (which I didn't need) was still there. I almost just left my recycling where the bins should have been, but one container that I reuse was full of paper/cardboard and I didn't want to leave Hollins a mess. I had to go completely out of my way to Salem to do the recycling, as my other option was to carry it all back home.

Half the time I go to Hollins all the bins are full, and I don't go on any particular day, so I believe it is just not picked up regularly.

I want to do my part, but not if it wastes my time and gas most every time. I would gladly pay a little extra for a recycle bin and pickup at my house. I hate to do it, but if this keeps up, it will all be going in the garbage, unless someone wants to pay me for my time and expenses.

Marie Patterson, Roanoke