Letter: County's books policy is cumbersome, unwarranted

Kudos to Robert Ward for his thoughtful, insightful letter of July 11 ("Discussion, not censorship, would be a better goal"). I would add only a few thoughts.

Most people readily agree parents have a right to preview and restrict what their children read from libraries and may study in the curriculum. Roanoke County Schools has always, to my knowledge, offered alternative materials for students whose parents object to material in the curriculum.

However, to adopt such a cumbersome, time consuming, unwarranted policy for adding books to school libraries at best shows a lack of awareness and disrespect (likely unintended) for the needs of a minority of diverse students, and for the training, education and credentials of librarians and teachers in the increasingly difficult job they have to do these days.

They do this job with incommensurate pay, increasing expectations, and often a lack of appreciation and respect as they struggle to do, next to parenting, the most important job in our world.

Gail Price, Roanoke