As Roanoke County Commissioner of the Revenue for two decades, I have had the pleasure on many occasions of working with Rhonda Perdue of the Clerk of Court staff. Rhonda has been with the clerk's office for 26 years, the last seven as chief deputy.

On June 20 of this year she will be on the primary election ballot as a candidate for the position of Circuit Court Clerk. She is a highly qualified, experienced team player with leadership skills to hold this important post. She approaches ever new challenge with a positive, friendly can-do attitude.

I am proud to give her my endorsement.

Nancy J. Horn, Roanoke County