Letter: Court opens door to greater gun regulation

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has generated renewed calls for greater gun regulation, including universal background checks and bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Those calls were countered by claims that issues involving gun regulation have already been addressed by the Supreme Court and are “settled law,” an ambiguous term that is generally considered to mean that legal precedent exists that limits further judicial consideration or action.

The right to carry a handgun for personal protection was upheld by the court in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008. McDonald v. City of Chicago in 2010 protected gun rights from state laws.

The Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade in 1971 was likewise widely considered to enshrine a constitutional right to abortion as “settled law,” but a recent Supreme Court memo suggests that reappraisal of Roe v. Wade is now likely.

The wisdom of that decision is a topic for another day, but, in accord with the law of unintended consequences, reconsideration of Roe v. Wade would also open the door to reconsideration of decisions regarding gun regulation.

Reconsideration of Roe v. Wade required nearly 50 years of effort by anti-abortion activists to create a Supreme Court with the power and inclination to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Now is the time for those who support commonsense gun regulation to begin a similar journey. Clarence Thomas is 73 years old; Samuel Alito is 72 and John Roberts is 67. If retirement from the court is likely as justices enter their 90s, there is a window of 18 to 20 years to establish a court whose views on gun regulation better reflect those of the American people.

Does that seem like a long time? Yes. Far too many people, and far too many kids, will die in the interim. But 20 years is less than half the time it took to put Roe v. Wade in jeopardy. Support for commonsense federal and state gun regulation and establishment of a Supreme Court that will support the necessary legislation must become a litmus test for candidates for public office at all levels. There is no other way.

David Notter, Blacksburg