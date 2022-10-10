Letter: Courthouse namesake revered by Floyd community

Courthouse namesake revered by Floyd community

In a moving ceremony on Sept. 30, Floyd County officially dedicated its newly named Marcus H. Long Courthouse. Law enforcement, members of the Bar Association, county officials and members of the Floyd County community joined in paying tribute to a man they both love and respect for fighting crime and making a positive difference in their community during his years on the circuit bench.

Speakers lauded his decisions, tough on the perpetrators of crimes — particularly drug dealing — yet charitable for the victims of the dealers. Many drug manufacturers and dealers fled the county rather than risk coming before Long’s bench. At the same time, his unrelenting efforts to establish drug courts in Floyd and adjacent counties gave people with addictions a chance to substitute rehabilitation for incarceration. How well it worked is attested by the number of recovered addicts who credit Judge Long with saving their lives.

In Floyd County, his charity, humanity, dedication to the law and affection for the people of Floyd will long be remembered, along with regret that he no longer sits on their circuit bench.

William C. Davis, Blackburg