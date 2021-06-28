Letter: Coverage of dog's death a new low

“I’ve become accustomed to the Associated Press (and, in tandem, the Roanoke Times) and their sycophantic coverage of Joe Biden; however, I believe a new low has been reached when a blaring headline followed by a 235-word diatribe on the passing of Champ – the Biden’s older dog was reported in Sunday’s edition. I’m looking forward to future coverage of the state funeral!
I’m sure Uncle Joe is devastated by Champ’s passing since this loss will take from his side his closest domestic policy advisor; however, I’m sure Doctor Jill will be able to take time from her foreign policy endeavors to assist Joe until the younger dog, Major, gains enough experience to join the Biden “team”!
Dennis Crowley, Roanoke