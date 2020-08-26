Letter: COVID-19 could be a death sentence for those with Black Lung Disease

I am a lifelong resident of southwest Virginia in Scott County, where I am bordered by the counties considered the ‘coalfields.’ Last summer I had the opportunity to work with retired miners who were diagnosed with Black Lung Disease. It is a horrible illness that cannot be cured and every miner I’ve spoken to says it is like they are being suffocated.
To someone whose lungs are already heavily damaged from 30+ years of underground mining and rock dust inhalation, COVID-19 could be a death sentence. Here in southwest Virginia infection rates have been increasing alarmingly during the summer as we transitioned from lockdown into ‘Phase 2 and Phase 3’ measures. Not only would these miners face serious complications if they contract COVID-19, but miners and their families are facing another challenge in regards to the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund which currently has 25,000 beneficiaries across the country.
The fund is facing serious financial hardships and coal companies are not being spared from the financial crisis caused by the virus, and ultimately, disabled miners with Black Lung and their families are the ones who end up paying the price. It is a slap in the face to men who dedicated their entire lives to one of the most hazardous and important professions in the country that they should have to worry in the midst of a pandemic whether they will continue to receive their benefits they are entitled to.
I want to call on Representative Morgan Griffith to vote for HR 3876 which would extend the current excise tax rate until 2029 and to demonstrate to his constituents that he is not only a friend of coal, but a friend of the coal miners also. Lastly, if you are a resident of the area and are not fully sold on wearing a mask, please consider the safety of these men who already struggle so much to breathe every single day.
CALEB GORE
BLACKSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!