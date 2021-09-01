Letter: COVID-19: The new race profiler

When the 2020 surge of the virus hit, a person said to me "that this a hoax and will be over after the November U.S. presidential election." I should have known then where some people were heading with their unsubstantiated remarks. Now we are back again with virus causing another stream of death and sickness. What is their belief now?

Masks did not conceal racial identity but it did show those persons that were concerned about their lives; the lives of their families, and others regardless of the color of their skin. Now we are looking again at the racial identity of mask wearers in frequent public places such as grocery stores, convenience stores, etc.

Vaccines are deemed to be crucial in saving lives even with breakthroughs. Why people do not want to be vaccinated or wear a mask seems to be personal. So, I don't ask to prevent a hostile or possibly violent confrontation. However my mindset is now to believe in The Roanoke Times Opinion page article Aug. 14, "Too stupid to live."