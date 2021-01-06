Letter: Covid avoidance

The USA lost 291,557 soldiers in World War II. We fought the war for four years between 1941 – 1945.

American citizens endured government implemented mandatory blackouts along the coastline, rationing of critical materials and government price controls. 292,557 deaths over four years brought our nation together.

In less than a 12 months, more than 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 or related causes. Once again our leaders ask Americans to make sacrifices to defeat this new enemy.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 Americans died in the 9/11 attacks. Within hours Americans once again gave up their liberties to travel freely, to allow their luggage to be scrutinized and endure background checks for jobs, travel and virtually every aspect of their lives. Yesterday over 3,000 Americans died of COVID-19. Again our leaders ask Americans to make sacrifices in order to defeat an enemy.

Our experts agree that some simple rules will help our nation bring COVID-19 under control: wear masks in public, avoid large crowds, wash your hands regularly. SO SIMPLE.