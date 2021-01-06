Letter: Covid avoidance

The USA lost 291,557 soldiers in World War II. We fought the war for four years between 1941 – 1945.
American citizens endured government implemented mandatory blackouts along the coastline, rationing of critical materials and government price controls. 292,557 deaths over four years brought our nation together.
In less than a 12 months, more than 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 or related causes. Once again our leaders ask Americans to make sacrifices to defeat this new enemy.
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 Americans died in the 9/11 attacks. Within hours Americans once again gave up their liberties to travel freely, to allow their luggage to be scrutinized and endure background checks for jobs, travel and virtually every aspect of their lives. Yesterday over 3,000 Americans died of COVID-19. Again our leaders ask Americans to make sacrifices in order to defeat an enemy.
Our experts agree that some simple rules will help our nation bring COVID-19 under control: wear masks in public, avoid large crowds, wash your hands regularly. SO SIMPLE.
Many prominent citizens continue to blather on about their constitutional rights which they put over and above the public’s good. We have constitutional rights. But I challenge anyone in the USA to enter a store or restaurant without pants and shoes. We all accept that covering orifices which discharge germs is dangerous to the public’s health. Our government demands this. Your mouth and nose are such orifices. And bare feet are covered by whatever filth they have walked in.
And we have constitutional rights to travel and associate. But in national emergencies governments can restrict travel in areas devastated by hurricanes, floods and wildfires.
Why then do some Americans continue to resist efforts to control COVID-19 by requiring the wearing of masks (similar to wearing of pants) and avoiding public areas (similar to avoiding hurricane areas)?
My theories are 1) these folks are more interested in staying employed and making money, even if it means more deaths, and 2) these folks are simply ignorant and selfish individuals more concerned about themselves than the health and prosperity of our nation.
Ernie Bentley, Pilot