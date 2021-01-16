 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid doubling
Letter: Covid doubling

Covid numbers are now doubling rapidly. Let’s look at days to double in Pulaski and nearby counties and cities. Compressing all that occurred previously into very few days, total cases now double once every 85 days at best, once every 26 days at worst. Reflecting rate of increase, days to double are shown in parentheses in reverse monthly order from Dec. to May in the following. These encapsulate 2020 and hint at the future.

Pulaski, Wythe and Giles are rural neighbors. In Nov. and Dec., Pulaski (26, 25, 75, 38, 35, 45, 24, 29) was worst of the group. Wythe (32, 31, 60, 51, 45, 33, 25, 29) was close. In Oct. and June, Giles (29, 28, 44, 32, 30, 50, 19, 96) was the worst. As for colleges, Radford city (81, 108, 84, 44, 7, 28, 30, 31) had distinction of worst and best – worst in July and Aug., best in November. Sept. was the worst for Montgomery (73, 73, 56, 16, 33, 34, 33, 65). Roanoke city (85, 62, 44, 51, 65, 32, 22, 29) had the best Dec. and was typically better than the overall median (34). Statewide case doublings (53, 76, 105, 103, 73, 59, 63, 22) are currently similar to US data (56, 52, 90, 114, 78, 40, 53, 43).

Statewide hospitalizations (98, 137, 164, 146, 110, 92, 72, 32) increase more slowly than cases. Statewide deaths (96, 184, 173, 98, 130, 100, 83, 25) also increase slower, nationally US deaths (85, 131, 203, 176, 123, 113, 105, 45) being close. We’ve slid sharply since October. Statewide, the Dec. rate produces 1.8 times more deaths than October’s (nationally 2.4x). These corresponding divisions (1.8=173/96, 2.4=203/85) show how doublings can be compared. With spreadsheet, days-to-double=LN(2)/LN(daily_geometric_average_for_rate_of_increase). Or divide Roanoke Times total cases by daily-average new cases.

Days to double is a single, simple, intuitive number ideal for evaluating changes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths for small counties or large nations. To beat Covid, it provides useful targets for professionals and public alike. If it doesn’t exceed 365, we repeat 2020.

Ike Jeanes, Pulaski

 

