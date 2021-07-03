Letter: Craig-Botetourt Electric Co-operative should be dissolved

In May, 1990 The Roanoke Times reported on my efforts to persuade the State Corporation Commission to disband the Craig-Botetourt Electric Co-operative.

Many of my neighbors and I were among the residents of Roanoke and Montgomery counties who had the misfortune of being Craig-Botetourt customers.

We were fed up with the frequent power outages. Even on clear, sunny days our electricity would go out, often for hours at a time.

There was no “normal” 20th century existence for us. We had to be prepared with flashlight batteries, jugs of water, food that could be eaten cold, and in the winter an alternate heat source.

Many times it seemed like we were living in a poor country, where there was not good infrastructure. It could be embarrassing to have company over.

More than once when I had guests the electricity would go out. It was frustrating to live that way, especially when one could drive a couple of miles down the road and see that our other neighbors, the ones served by Appalachian Power, had electricity.

Here we are 31 years later. There has been no improvement!