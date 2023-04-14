While federal regulators are working diligently to contain damage to the financial system caused by recent high-profile bank failures, it’s important to note that the commonwealth’s credit unions remain a safe, federally insured banking option for Virginians.

Credit unions are different by design from stockholder-owned, for-profit banks. Credit unions are structured as member-owned, not-for-profit, democratically controlled financial cooperatives, focused on providing everyday banking services that help our members buy a home, finance a car or save for retirement.

That unique, not-for-profit cooperative structure fosters a decidedly different business philosophy, as well. We put our members first: serving their needs and ensuring their financial well-being is the sole reason we exist.

Credit unions have proven to be a reliable, trusted and safe financial services option for tens of millions of consumers since they first came to America more than a century ago. Following the financial crisis and recession of 2008-2009, more consumers than ever joined credit unions, attracted by our consumer-friendly products and services and the fact that credit unions are federally insured. We’ve only grown stronger in recent years, adding millions of new members during the pandemic.

We’ll help our members weather whatever unfolds in the coming days, knowing that we remain a safe haven and sound choice for those seeking a financial services partner that puts them first.

Carrie Hunt, Virginia Credit Union League, Richmond