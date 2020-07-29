Letter: Critics are out on a limb

Your July 13 article "Radford University board further criticized," quotes misleading statements from a minority of Radford faculty. This approach characterizes much of your coverage since Dr. Brian Hemphill assumed Radford’s presidency.
Higher education faces challenges due to COVID-19 that have closed several colleges. Costs rise, as revenue and state support lag. The "2025 cliff" is coming, a watershed moment when declining birth rates promise a dramatic reduction in enrollment. Institutions are expanding physical infrastructure, but declining enrollments threaten disaster.
The Commonwealth challenged RU's Board of Visitors to frame a budget reduction plan. The Board charged President Hemphill to develop a course of action. Other schools are implementing pro rata cuts across the board, making stronger areas "subsidize" weaker areas.
Radford proposes to eliminate programs and services consuming more than their share of resources. Some disciplines attract few students. Institutions frequently close non-productive regimes and use the savings to strengthen areas that attract students, looking to the future as well as the present.
A small fraction of RU faculty cry this violates "shared governance, academic freedom, and tenure," as stated in the faculty handbook. Your article failed to say that President Hemphill is involving everyone in the decision; the Academic Deans, the Administrative and Professional Faculty Senate, the Faculty Senate, and the Staff Senate, promising to be bound by their votes. Each responded in overwhelming favor of the strategic approach; the faculty senate by 81%. If that is not "shared governance" and "genuine faculty participation," what is? Hemphill is the president of a university. He was hired to lead, not bypass the consensus of 500 faculty by abdicating to a tiny minority.
In April 1864, Abraham Lincoln took fire for side-stepping the Constitution. He responded that it could be necessary occasionally to save the nation. "Often a limb must be amputated to save a life; but a life is never wisely given to save a limb," he said. Dr. Hemphill and an overwhelming majority of RU's faculty and staff are resolved to save a life. His critics, including The Roanoke Times, are out on a limb.
WILLIAM C. DAVIS
BLACKSBURG
