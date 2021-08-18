Letter: Crossing double yellow line not always forbidden

I appreciate Dana Orr’s letter to the editor of July 21 because many motorists have the same impression that crossing a double yellow line is always forbidden.
Virginia code Title 46.2, Chapter 8, Section 46.2-804 states: “Wherever a highway is marked with double traffic lines consisting of two immediately adjacent solid yellow lines, no vehicle shall be driven to the left of such lines, except (i) when turning left or (ii) in order to pass a pedestrian or a device moved by human power, including a bicycle, skateboard, or foot-scooter, provided such movement can be made safely…”
The exceptions are necessary, because the lengths of the yellow lines must be drawn for vehicles driving at the speed limit. For much slower vehicles, the lines are overly restrictive.
Del. Chris Hurst’s bill brings attention to these exceptions, and the required minimum of passing distance from a cyclist is an important safety issue. Drivers trying to squeeze between the yellow line and a cyclist can kill. It’s ironic that all motorists swerve at least 3 feet away from pedestrians walking on the edge of the road, but many do not afford that same margin of safety to cyclists.
Also, cyclists are expected to ride on the side of the road — where branches, gravel, rocks and glass accumulate, where the asphalt crumbles, where potholes insignificant to cars can wreck a bicycle, where drainage grates can snag a bike tire. Motorists should be prepared for cyclists suddenly swerving into the lane to avoid an obstacle. Better to get in the other lane and avoid that risk.
Of course, passing either bicycle or car on a two-lane road incurs the risk of hitting an oncoming vehicle. But we can eliminate that risk by passing only when we can SEE the road ahead is clear enough to pass safely.
When cycling, I try to help motorists by looking for places to get off the road if I’m backing up traffic. And I wave and give a thumbs up of thanks to drivers who wait until they can safely pass me in the other lane.
Charles Kugler, Radford