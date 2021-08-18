Letter: Crossing double yellow line not always forbidden

I appreciate Dana Orr’s letter to the editor of July 21 because many motorists have the same impression that crossing a double yellow line is always forbidden.

Virginia code Title 46.2, Chapter 8, Section 46.2-804 states: “Wherever a highway is marked with double traffic lines consisting of two immediately adjacent solid yellow lines, no vehicle shall be driven to the left of such lines, except (i) when turning left or (ii) in order to pass a pedestrian or a device moved by human power, including a bicycle, skateboard, or foot-scooter, provided such movement can be made safely…”

The exceptions are necessary, because the lengths of the yellow lines must be drawn for vehicles driving at the speed limit. For much slower vehicles, the lines are overly restrictive.

Del. Chris Hurst’s bill brings attention to these exceptions, and the required minimum of passing distance from a cyclist is an important safety issue. Drivers trying to squeeze between the yellow line and a cyclist can kill. It’s ironic that all motorists swerve at least 3 feet away from pedestrians walking on the edge of the road, but many do not afford that same margin of safety to cyclists.