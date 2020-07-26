Letter: Cultural changes needed
Letter: Cultural changes needed

Whether you are white, Black, Hispanic or Asian you should never argue with a cop, fight with a cop or run from a cop!

This only escalates the situation which could result in a bad situation for you and/or the cop.

Let your lawyer or public defender resolve the situation.

A police department should not put a 5 foot, 100 pound cop on the street knowing that sooner or later, they may face a 6 foot, 200 pound person.

That person could be drunk or a drug addict (legal drug or illegal drug).

Black Lives Matter/Police Lives Matter /All Lives Matter

G.N. SWORD

MONETA

